NI pharmacies seeking answers on future of free Covid-19 lateral flow test kits

Lateral flow tests remain available for free from pharmacies across Northern Ireland

The head of Community Pharmacy NI, Gerard Greene, has said he has been assured by officials that, at least in the short term, the supply of the free testing kits is set to continue.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that free testing is to be withdrawn in England in April.

In Northern Ireland, Health Minister Robin Swann has said no changes are being made to the test-and-trace arrangements currently in place.

He stressed, however, that it remains “under review to ensure that it is proportionate and effective”.

The chair of the Stormont health committee, meanwhile, has invited the Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride and the Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young to “set out their views on testing”.

Colm Gildernew, who branded the move by the prime minister to end free testing as “irresponsible”, is calling for Northern Ireland to make “independent” decisions.

Mr Gildernew added: “Ending free testing and putting the costs on ordinary people who are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis will act as a deterrent to people getting tested.”

Mr Greene, whose organisation represents hundreds of the local pharmacies in Northern Ireland responsible for distributing free lateral flow testing kits, told the News Letter he is hoping to hear from the Department of Health what the “medium to long-term” arrangements will be, following the prime minister’s announcement.

“We’ll have a discussion this week with the department about what’s likely to be the definitive position going forward here,” he said.

“At this stage those test kits are still available through community pharmacies. Virtually all pharmacies are continuing with the distribution of the lateral flow tests.

“Earlier this month we had given out 820,000 test kits, which is tremendous and shows the accessibility and convenience of community pharmacy.

“We’ll obviously have to wait to hear more about the medium term and longer term distribution of those test kits, and we hope to hear that from the department.”

In the meantime, Mr Greene encouraged the public to be responsible when it comes to requests for tests, saying: “I think that throughout this pandemic the public have been very responsible.

“At this moment in time we’re not envisaging any change in the short term so there’s not any need for the public to change their habits.