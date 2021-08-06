The only other detail provided was confirmation that the death occurred between July 24 to July 30 2021.

"Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 75.9% of the 3,015 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and July 30, 2021; however, the latest week’s registration figures include the first Covid-19 related death in Northern Ireland within the under 15 age group," confirmed NISRA on Friday.

Also on Friday, the Department of Health (DoH) recorded an additional four Covid-19 related deaths - taking the total number of deaths to be recorded over the last seven days to 24.

Some 16 and 17 year-olds availing of the offer of a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at the SSE Arena on Friday morning.

The DoH also recorded 1,434 new infections - taking the total number of infections recorded over the last seven days to 8,299.

There are 37 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units and 28 requiring a ventilator.

Up until midnight on Thursday, there were 226 inpatients with Covid in hospitals across Northern Ireland

It is estimated that one in every 55 people in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 in the week to July 31 - in terms of the proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19, Northern Ireland is the worst in the United Kingdom.

“The latest ONS weekly release on their Covid-19 Infection Survey is good news, for most of the UK at any rate.