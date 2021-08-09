A doctor going to the aid of a Covid-19 patient in an intensive care unit.

In the 24 hours to 10.00am on Monday, the DoH recorded eight additional Covid-19 related deaths.

On Friday (the last time the DoH Covid dashboard was updated before Monday) the DoH had the total number of Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland at 2,213.

It means that along with the eight deaths recorded in the last 24 hours a further seven deaths were recorded between Friday and Sunday.

Of the 15 deaths, two were between 40 and 59 years-old; four were between 60 and 79 years-old and nine were aged 80 or older.

The DoH also recorded an additional 1,031 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections recorded in Northern Ireland in the last seven days to 8,974.

On a more positive note, the number of hospital admissions over the last seven days is 18 per cent less than what it was seven days ago.

However, since Friday's report, four more patients with Covid have been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) ward, taking the curent total to 41.

The latest spike in deaths comes on the same day health chiefs in Northern Ireland appealed to the public to dismiss and ignore messages from so called 'anti-vaxxers'.

“I have seen some people questioning the effectiveness of vaccines because the virus is still circulating and some vaccinated people are still getting it," said Northern Ireland Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Ian Young.

"This argument is entirely misplaced.

“The truth is that while vaccination does not entirely eradicate the COVID risk, it reduces it substantially. It cuts your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus by around 95% and it reduces your risk of catching or spreading it.