NI vaccine roll-out opens to over-25s from today

This comes after a major milestone was passed in the roll-out earlier this week, when it was confirmed more than one million people in Northern Ireland have now had at least one dose.

The latest figures show that 1,004,070 first doses and 575,059 second doses have now been administered.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health announced the latest expansion, saying: “Anyone born between May 1, 1991 and July 31, 1996 can book an appointment at one of the trust vaccination centres across Northern Ireland.

Health Minister, Robin Swann

“Vaccine supplies remain limited and as a result there will be approximately 20,000 slots available weekly, therefore people awaiting their jab are asked to be patient. Additional slots for the following weeks will be released every Thursday.”

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This announcement today will be welcome news for those within the age range and is a further testament to the successful delivery of the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland. Vaccination is vital in helping us move through this pandemic and there is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is “increasing confidence” that vaccines are effective against the Indian strain of coronavirus.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the latest data indicates the jabs are working against all variants of the virus.