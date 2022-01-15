NI’s largest mass vaccine clinic to close tomorrow

The South Eastern Trust announced the closure on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We are encouraging those who have yet to receive their first, second and booster doses to come on down to the centre this weekend.

“The centre will be open from 8am – 8pm on Saturday and from 8am to 8pm on Sunday.”

The clinical lead in charge of the vaccine centre, Tanya Daly, said: “It is really heartening to see that people are still coming forward for the COVID-19 vaccine. We know that we are not out of the woods yet and the new variant Omicron is putting pressure on our health service. It is important to know that you can still get your vaccine at any of the Trust vaccination centres, community pharmacies, GP surgeries or at any local pop up clinics. I would like to thank all our staff who have worked tirelessly to protect the community. They have undoubtedly saved lives.”

The latest figures from the Department of Health at Stormont show that a total of 878,194 boosters have now been administered in Northern Ireland.

That represents around 60% of the adult population of Northern Ireland. In total, over 3.6 million vaccine doses have been administered.

The department’s latest figures also show that a further four people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died. Another 2,954 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period and on Friday morning, there were 402 Covid-positive patients in hospital.