Northern Ireland Coronavirus death toll rises with 1,564 new confirmed cases
The latest figures for the last 24 hour period were announced on the Department of Health dashboard
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 2:34 pm
Seven further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health said there had also been 1,564 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.
On Tuesday morning, there were 392 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.
A total of 2,376,682 vaccines have been administered.