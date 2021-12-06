BT34 had 1,028.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Coronavirus infection rates are still rising across the UK, official figures show.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 12,867 positive test results in the last week.

Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with on average 622 cases per 100,000 people.

BT35 had 911.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In the last week twenty-four postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases.

The Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

BT23 had 734.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT41 had 901.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT48 had 599.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT38 had 845.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT28 had 766.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT47 had 544.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT45 had 892.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT36 had 652.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT5 had 691.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT34 had 672.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT14 had 743.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT30 had 701.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT53 had 903.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT62 had 674.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT17 had 641.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT39 had 893.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT60 had 660.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT32 had 779.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT42 had 558.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT6 had 644.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

BT71 had 463.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.