Northern Ireland records 14 coronavirus deaths in one day, one of highest ever daily totals

Sign for Covid â€“ 19 Test Centre at the Templemore Sports Complex. DER2152GS â€“ 001

The latest update from the Department of Health shows that the total number of coronavirus fatalities in Northern Ireland has now increased to 3,031.

The latest daily total of 14 is an unusually high number.

Wednesday’s figure was two, and on Tuesday there was just one fatality reported.

Over the past week, there have been 28 deaths and the week before the total was 24.

Meanwhile, 2,980 new infections have been reported.

This brings the total number of cases recorded by the department over the past seven days to 23,848.

The latest statistical update shows that the number of people with coronavirus being admitted to hospital is falling.

There were 229 new admissions in the past week, compared to 311 the week before.

There were 424 covid-positive inpatients across all Northern Ireland hospitals when the figures were recorded.