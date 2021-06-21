Northern Ireland sailing events expected to draw 500 competitors to Carrickfergus

These include the RS Northern Championship on August 14-15 and the Topper Northerns on August 21 to 22.

The competitions are among key events in Northern Ireland’s sailing calendar.

The club’s regatta, which is due to take place on August 28, is one of eight scheduled this summer as part of the Belfast Lough Yachting Conference for clubs that are located around the lough.

The former Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, visited Carrickfergus Sailing Club to view the new widened slipway.

The Royal Yachting Association Youth Championships are due to take place on September 11 and 12 followed by the J2 Northerns, the following weekend, rescheduled from earlier this year.

The club had been looking forward to hosting a number of prestigious competitions in 2020 following the completion of a £160,000 slipway but these had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Half of the cost was paid by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The authority is confident that the forthcoming events could result in “1,500 bed nights within local accommodation”.

Trevor McCaig, Carrickfergus Sailing Club Commodore, said that there are now four major events planned for this summer.

He added: “These events will bring in 500 competitors and along with their families will spend at least two nights staying in the Carrickfergus area.”

Commenting during a recent visit to the sailing club, former Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Councillor Peter Johnston, said: “As a Council we are delighted to have worked in partnership with Carrickfergus Sailing Club and I wish to pay tribute to the vision, energy and enthusiasm of the Carrickfergus Sailing Club members who have helped deliver this project, not only for the benefit of their members but for the wider benefit of Carrickfergus and indeed Mid and East Antrim Council area.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

