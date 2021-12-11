Northern Ireland vaccine passports: Everything you need to know about NI Covid certification before legal change this Monday

To prove their covid status, members of the public must either download government software onto their smartphone and show it to staff, or apply for and present a paper version of the passes – dubbed a ‘vaccine passport’ by some.

Alternatively, the Department of Health says the vaccination cards provided when people got their jabs are acceptable.

To prove your covid status through a smartphone, search for and download the COVIDCert NI app on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. If you already have the app and used it for a travel certificate, you should be able to see an option to apply for a ‘domestic certificate’ in the app. If you haven’t got a travel certificate, you will need to create an NIDirect account at covidcertni.nidirect.gov.uk and verify your identity.

Vaccination card

Once your identity has been verified by following the steps on the website, you can use the app to apply for the covid pass. Once processed, you will be able to view your certificate as a QR code.

If you don’t have a smartphone, you can apply for a paper certificate by calling the telephone service 0300 200 7814, available Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm. Note, you will need an NHS number to do so which can usually be obtained by calling your local GP’s office or health centre.

Yesterday, an update was announced which will allow digital recovery certificates through the COVIDCert NI app, providing official confirmation of a positive PCR between 30 days and 180 days ago. A further change will allow people unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons to apply for an exemption certificate by calling 0300 200 7814.