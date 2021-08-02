LiveNorthern Ireland's Covid-19 related deaths triple in last seven days
The number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the last seven days is almost triple to the number recorded in the previous seven days, new data from the Department of Health (DoH) shows.
The number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the last seven days is almost triple the number recorded in the previous seven days, new data from the Department of Health (DoH) shows.
The DoH recorded 26 Covid related deaths across Northern Ireland in the last seven days - there were nine Covid related deaths recorded over the previous seven days.
Eighteen of the 26 Covid-19 related deaths occurred in the last three days.
The DoH also recorded a further 872 new infections in the last 24 hours.
There are also 202 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital, of whom 34 are in intensive care.
Some people in Northern Ireland trying to secure a vaccine passport are using multiple fake identities
Some people in Northern Ireland are using fake details to help them secure a vaccine certificate that would allow them to travel to foreign countries.
The Vaccine Certification Service has not worked as well as first hoped and the Department of Health (DoH) have had to limit who can successfully avail of the service.
Although the plan is to allow people travelling to foreign countries, regardless of when, can apply for a vaccine certificate however, at the moment, the service is only available to August 10.
“We have rejected 294 applications from people fraudulently tried to claim a certificate.
“We had three individuals who made 38 applications between them - using different vaccination dates every time,” said Department of Health official leading the development of the service, Dr. Eddie O’Neil.
