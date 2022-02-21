Over-75s and immunosuppressed in Northern Ireland to get spring boosters

Patricia Donnelly, Head of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme in Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is advising that those who are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 should be offered an additional booster this spring.

The Stormont health department say most people in this group will have received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October 2021 and with the lapse of time, their immunity derived from vaccination may wane substantially before the autumn of 2022.

The head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly said: “COVID-19 has now been with us for two years and we know that it has disproportionately affected a number of groups including; older adults, residents in care homes and those with certain underlying health conditions. We can also see from the evidence that the booster programme introduced in September 2021 has provided high levels of protection against severe disease. The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency has indicated that while protection against mild infection appears to wane, protection against severe illness and hospitalisation is well maintained in older adults, underlining the importance of the booster, particularly for vulnerable groups.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “The latest advice from the JCVI will help us transition to the next phase of our programme and enable us to put operational plans in place for 2022 and onwards so that we can continue to offer the vaccination and the protection it provides to those most at risk from the virus at the most appropriate time.”