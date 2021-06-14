Paranormal investigation requested at Newtownabbey’s Mossley Mill

A paranormal group has requested permission to carry out a ghost hunt in the former mill and civic building at the end of August.

However, they have refused to disclose the exact location in the building where their interest lies.

In 2017, the council granted permission to the seven members of Ballyclare Paranormal Society to carry out a similar probe into any paranormal activity at Ballyclare Town Hall.

Mossley Mill

In 2011, Mossley Mill attracted the attention of North Belfast Paranormal Research Group which approached Newtownabbey Borough Council for night-time access to the building and grounds.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have been advised that In normal circumstances, out of hours access to Mossley Mill can be facilitated.

However, Covid restrictions mean that Mossley Mill remains closed to the public at present with access limited but it is proposed that access could be permitted for this group of ghost-hunters from Newtownabbey at the end of the summer, if restrictions are further eased.

Councillors have also been advised that any planned paranormal investigation activity in the Mill would be subject to a risk assessment including Covid-19 secure measures.

The request will be considered at a meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee on Monday evening.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

