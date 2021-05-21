Police officer fined for coronavirus breach after joining Rangers celebrations

Rangers fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership in George Square. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Thousands of supporters defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the city centre last Saturday to celebrate the club winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

The 23-year-old off duty officer was identified from pictures posted online.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of images circulating online and following inquiries, a 23-year-old man was given a fixed-penalty notice for breaching coronavirus regulations. The circumstances will be considered by the professional standards department.”

Five police officers were injured amid the disorder and 28 arrests were made at the time.

George Square was left strewn with hundreds of broken bottles, plastic bags and spent flares after celebrations turned to violence and flag-draped fans were seen attacking each other and launching bollards and other missiles at riot police.