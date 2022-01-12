Robin Swann makes fresh request for military aid for under-pressure hospitals
Health Minister Robin Swann has made a new request for military assistance to help relieve Covid pressures in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.
Mr Swann has made the official request to the Ministry of Defence to provide combat medical technicians (CMTs) and non-medical staff.
A Department of Health spokesperson told PA news agency: “We can confirm that a request for military assistance has been made by the Health Minister to the Ministry of Defence.
“Our health and social care system is under severe pressure.
“The minister and department are liaising very closely with trust and board colleagues in relation to the current situation.
“The current pressures involve a number of factors including Covid and wider winter pressures on services and Covid related staff absences.”