Robin Swann makes fresh request for military aid for under-pressure hospitals

Photo issued by Press Eye of Health Minister Robin Swann during a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast.

Mr Swann has made the official request to the Ministry of Defence to provide combat medical technicians (CMTs) and non-medical staff.

A Department of Health spokesperson told PA news agency: “We can confirm that a request for military assistance has been made by the Health Minister to the Ministry of Defence.

“Our health and social care system is under severe pressure.

“The minister and department are liaising very closely with trust and board colleagues in relation to the current situation.