The following are examples of how coronavirus has transformed the employment landscape in Northern Ireland.

- Security Officer - Covid Site - (various parts of Northern Ireland) - £10 per hour.

- Covid Ambassadors/Weekend Covid Ambassadors - multiple sites across Belfast - £10.01 per hour.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The way in which people work will have changed forever because of Covid-19.

- Scientists - Covid Labs - Antrim - salary not disclosed.

- Laboratory Support - Antrim - No experience necessary - salary not disclosed.

- Medical Testing Assistant - £10.09 per hour for three month period - On completion you can qualify for a minimum £100 bonus.

- Covid-19 Field Study Worker - Coleraine/Londonderry only - Field Based Study Workers to support a COVID-19 Infection Survey - Competitive salary and car allowance.

- Intensive Care / High Dependency Registered Nurses – (NHS) – Belfast - £30 - £40 an hour.

- Covid-19 Tester - Belfast -£10-£12 per hour.

- Industrial Cleaner - specialising in cleaning of areas where Covid-19 has been detected - Londonderry - £9 per hour.

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe