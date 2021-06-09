These are the 40 NI postcode areas with highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days

These are the 40 NI postcode areas with highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days

The number of new infections being recorded daily in Northern Ireland is on the increase.

By Andrew Quinn
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 6:56 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 6:59 pm

Due to the arrival of the Delta (Indian) variant, it's possible the number of new infections could rise further in the coming weeks - the following 40 postcode areas had the highest number of number of new infections detected from May 31 to June 6, 2021.

1. BT33

New infections: 3 - Population: 11,060.

Buy photo

2. BT23

New infections: 3 - Population: 56,090.

Buy photo

3. BT20

New infections: 3 - Population: 25,930.

Buy photo

4. BT19

New infections: 3 - Population: 38,490.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 10