These are the 40 postcode areas to administer the fewest number of vaccines in Northern Ireland
These are the 40 postcode areas to administer the fewest number of vaccines in Northern Ireland

These are the 40 postcode areas to administer the fewest number of vaccines in Northern Ireland

Every time someone gets a Covid-19 vaccination jab in Northern Ireland we move one step closer to completely emerging from lockdown.

By Andrew Quinn
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:13 pm

The following list is in descending order and documents the postcode areas to have administered the fewest number of vaccine jabs however, it's important that each postcode is viewed in the context of its respective population i.e. a particular postcode area may have administered 100 jabs but has a population of 50 - that potentially means 100 per cent of the population in that particular postcode area could have received both doses of the vaccine and are are thereby fully vaccinated.

All information correct at the time of publishing.

1. BT43

Total vaccines: 26,158 - Population: 23,310.

Buy photo

2. BT49

Total vaccines: 25,870 - Population: 23,780.

Buy photo

3. BT13

Total vaccines: 24,574 - Population: 24,300.

Buy photo

4. BT63

Total vaccines: 23,149 - Population: 22,080.

Buy photo
Northern Ireland
Next Page
Page 1 of 10