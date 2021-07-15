These are the 40 postcode areas to administer the fewest number of vaccines in Northern Ireland
Every time someone gets a Covid-19 vaccination jab in Northern Ireland we move one step closer to completely emerging from lockdown.
The following list is in descending order and documents the postcode areas to have administered the fewest number of vaccine jabs however, it's important that each postcode is viewed in the context of its respective population i.e. a particular postcode area may have administered 100 jabs but has a population of 50 - that potentially means 100 per cent of the population in that particular postcode area could have received both doses of the vaccine and are are thereby fully vaccinated.
All information correct at the time of publishing.