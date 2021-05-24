Van Morrison to play one of first Belfast gigs after lockdown

Van will return after over a decade for performances on July 23 and 24 this year.

Julia Corkey, Chief Executive ICC Belfast | Waterfront Hall | Ulster Hall said: “We are delighted that Van Morrison will take to the iconic Ulster Hall stage this summer.

“Visitor and staff safety is our number one priority.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The team is finalising plans to welcome live audiences back and we are confidently planning for what promises to be a great schedule of concerts.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to ensure that live music fans have a safe and enjoyable experience that is fully compliant with any public health requirements.”

Born in 1945, Van heard his Shipyard worker father’s collection of blues, country and gospel early in life.

Feeding off musical greats such as Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Muddy Waters, Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly, he was a travelling musician at 15 and singing, playing guitar and sax in several bands before forming Them in 1964.

Van Morrison

The band enjoyed chart success with instant hits such as the much covered ‘Gloria’ and ‘Here Comes The Night’.

Since striking out on his own in 1967 with the release of Blowin’ Your Mind!, Morrison’s music has continued to span genres including R&B, Jazz, Blues, Gospel, Folk and Soul.

Van’s unrivalled song writing and musicality continues to evolve with the creation of new material and reinterpretation of older classics.

This year - 2021 - has seen the release of Van’s 42nd studio album Latest Record Project Vol. 1, a 28 track double album delving into his ongoing love of blues, R&B, jazz and soul.

Limited tickets for Van Morrison, Live at The Ulster Hall go on-sale Friday May 28th at 10am from www.ulsterhall.co.uk

message from our editor: Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.