Weekly Covid-19 death toll shows increase

NISRA.

The figure represents an increase of five fatalities on the 29 deaths that occurred in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, registered in the week ending February 11, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 4,252.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On February 11, the department had reported 3,153 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The Nisra figure includes 2,968 deaths in hospital, 908 in care homes, and 376 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to February 11, the deaths of 1,194 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 28% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 40 of the 375 deaths registered in the week to February 11.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending February 11 could have taken place before that week, as fatalities can take a number of days to register.