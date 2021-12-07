The Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 12,867 positive test results in the last week.

Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with on average 622 cases per 100,000 people.

The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The council district with the highest percentage of positive tests is Newry, Mourne and Down with a positive percentage of 12.6%.

This is closely followed by Derry City and Strabane at 11.3%.

The council district with the lowest percentages of positive tests is Ards and North Down at 9.1%.

More from the News Letter:

1. Derry City and Strabane - 11.3% Derry City and Strabane currently has a positive test result rate of 11.3%. There have been 7,314 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021, with 831 people testing positive. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Mid Ulster - 11.2% Mid Ulster currently has a positive test result rate of 11.2%. There have been 9,062 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021, with 1,090 people testing positive. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Fermanagh and Omagh - 11.2% Fermanagh and Omagh currently has a positive test result rate of 11.2%. There have been 6,173 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021, with 692 people testing positive. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Causeway Coasts and Glens - 10.7% Causeway Coasts and Glens currently has a positive test result rate of 10.7%. There have been 8,432 Covid tests carried out from Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021, with 901 people testing positive. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales