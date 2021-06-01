The last time the United Kingdom recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths was in July 2020.

However, this does not necessarily mean no Covid related deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday was a bank holidays which means more people, including the people to collate the Covid data, were not working.

It's the first time since July that zero Covid related deaths were recorded.

The news of the milestone comes at the same time experts are urging caution over the increase in the levels of people testing positive for the Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Liverpool.

The most recent data set for this variant shows 19 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.