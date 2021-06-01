Zero Covid related deaths recorded in UK in last 24 hours - first time since July 2020
There were no Covid related deaths recorded anywhere in Northern Ireland or Great Britain in the last 24 hours.
The last time the United Kingdom recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths was in July 2020.
However, this does not necessarily mean no Covid related deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Yesterday was a bank holidays which means more people, including the people to collate the Covid data, were not working.
The news of the milestone comes at the same time experts are urging caution over the increase in the levels of people testing positive for the Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Liverpool.
The most recent data set for this variant shows 19 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.
A total of 3,165 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours - 54 of which were in Northern Ireland.