A coroner is set to consider his findings after an inquest into the death of a young girl following an appendix operation in 2001.

A photograph of Raychel Ferguson who died of hyponatraemia on 10 June 2001 sits alongside a copy of the findings of the hyponatraemia inquiry

Raychel Ferguson, nine, from Coshquin, Co Londonderry, died a day after the procedure in 2001.

She was one of five children whose hospital treatment was examined in the long-running Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquiry concluded that Raychel's death could have been avoided.

An inquest into her death was ordered in January 2022 by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland Brenda King.

On Monday, in what is expected to be one of the final hearings of the inquest being heard by Coroner Joe McCrisken, Belfast Coroner's Court heard the findings would be issued within the next four to six weeks.

Mr McCrisken asked for final comments from the interested parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Coyle, representing the Ferguson family, said the case is "not mere negligence".

"It isn't mere inadvertence or a one-off mistake or carelessness on the part of a tired nurse or clinician ... it is utter systemic failure," he said.