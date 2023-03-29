The gifts, handmade from faux fur, were presented to delighted residents by special guest Dr John Kyle, High Sheriff of Belfast, who is also chair of Lagan Village Youth and Community Group.

Funding totalling £2,336 from the Housing Executive’s community grant scheme was awarded to Lagan Village for the intergenerational project.

Fifteen young people made 200 of the ‘Rolly Polies’ which are also being distributed to older and vulnerable residents in the local community.

Loopland Fold resident Caroline Morrow and Housing Executive team leader Brenda Brown wrap up in hand warmers made by young people from Lagan Village Youth and Community Group in a project funded by the housing organisation. Handing the cosy gifts out to residents is Darren Leighton, from the youth group

Amanda Ashe, the Housing Executive’s good relations officer, south and east Belfast, said: “This was an excellent 20 week programme for 10 to 16 year olds, which has benefited the younger and older generations alike and has made a real difference.

“The project addressed the health and wellbeing of older people in the Ravenhill area, helping them to stay cosy on cold winter nights, and also gave the young people a positive

experience of helping their community.”

George Newell, manager of Lagan Village Youth and Community Group, said: “We are grateful to the Housing Executive for their support with our community project.

“We realised that there were many older people in this area who were struggling to keep their hands warm, especially those who reduced their heating as fuel prices rose during the winter months.

“Even simple things like making a cup of tea or turning the TV on can be challenging if your hands are cold,” he said.

“We felt that hand warmers would be much more practical than gloves when you are indoors so we decided to get sewing.

“As word spread, we were inundated with requests.

"The young people have made around 200 so far, including 25 made by a special needs group. And we’re still making them,” he revealed.

“As well as being warm, some people find the fur very therapeutic and comforting to stroke, particularly if they used to have a pet but can no longer care for one.”

George added: “The young people who got involved were massively enthusiastic, which was wonderful to see.

"Many of them have grandparents, so they can see at first hand how beneficial the hand warmers are.

“They’ve also learned a new skill with a needle and thread, which can come in handy, and some are even talking about taking up crocheting too.”

Carole Johnston, the Housing Executive’s south and east Belfast area manager, explained how community grants funding can make a difference to people’s lives.

“Our grants can support the fantastic work that volunteers in the community are already doing and help you achieve even more.

“I have seen community groups use funding for a wide range of projects including healthy eating classes, transforming previously unloved areas, setting up wellbeing clubs and

creating fantastic pieces of community artwork.

“I really encourage any group that wants to break down barriers in their community, tackle social isolation and make a positive impact to apply.”

