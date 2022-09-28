Covernet is highest ranked NI company as a ‘Great Place to Work’

A Coleraine software-as-a-service company is the highest ranked Northern Ireland company and sixth place in the UK on the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech – Small category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work UK Institute.

For the second year running, InsurTech firm Covernet has made the list for the UK Best Workplaces in Tech with 100% of people employed revealing they feel the company is a ‘Great Place to Work’.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech showcases the largest collection of businesses ever recognised. The Institute acknowledges the importance of innovation and career growth for employees in the technology industry and prioritises the wellbeing and work-life balance of employees to provide positive experiences at work.

Covernet’s success has always been driven by their dedicated team who continue to embody the values which their customers have come to know them by

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covernet’s success has always been driven by their dedicated team who continue to embody the values which their customers have come to know them by.

Lee Stuart, managing director of Covernet, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have made the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech list for the second year in a row, and to achieve the position of sixth place on the overall UK small category list and top company in Northern Ireland.

“Our position on this prestigious list is driven by an annual people engagement survey which measures the extent to which everyone in the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience. To receive this accolade for the second year running recognises Covernet as a great workplace where people are proud of the work they do and enjoy working in the technology industry.

“We recognise the importance of our team’s wellbeing and work-life balance to provide positive experiences in the workplace. Thank you to everyone who has helped us achieve such a great workplace culture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured celebrating their success is Covernet managing director Lee Stuart along with Software Developer Gemma Laird

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, explained: “Now in it’s fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces in Tech that the UK has ever recognised. These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience.