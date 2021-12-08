Covid-19: Another 1,933 people test positive and five people die

The latest details from the Department of Health reveal that the total number of deaths with the virus now is 2,912.

There has been nine deaths in the last seven days.

Meanehile another 1,933 have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the number of people who tested positive in the last seven days is 12,465.

There are now 329 patients with Covid-19 in our hospitals - 38 of which are fighting for their lives in ICU.

The hospital occupancy rate stands at 105%.

There are now 32 patients with Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

A NHS hospital ward

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has urged vigilance following confirmation of the first cases of the Covid-19 variant omicron in the region.

“It was always inevitable, we always knew it was only a matter of time when we would have our first case so we’re now in that scenario, we have to watch the situation very carefully, we’re working very closely with the chief medical officer,” she told reporters in Londonderry.

“The advice remains the same today, that is to double down on our efforts, go back to the basics and to get the booster vaccine.

“We will meet again over the course of the coming days in terms of the recent announcement that we have now confirmed cases, but the advice as of today is for the public to be very conscious of the fact that we now have this circulating in our society.

“Three cases have been confirmed but there is no doubt that there will be many more in days ahead so just to be vigilant again.”

Michelle O’Neill said she expects the Executive to meet on Wednesday or Thursday, but said they are “continually engaged” with Health Minister Robin Swann and chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride.

“We’re talking daily in terms of what’s happening as we see it unfolding,” she said.

“The chief medical officer has been clear in saying that it is about redoubling our efforts, it is about going back to the basics, it is about being vigilant.

“But if we have to look at additional areas in terms of what we need to do then absolutely, we’ll be following the health and scientific advice.”

Asked whether new restrictions will be introduced, Ms O’Neill said it was too early to say that.

“I think that for now it is about redoubling our efforts, for now it is just about remaining cautious and people encouraging safe practices but crucially the booster, that is essentially the most effective way to fight against this virus.