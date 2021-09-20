Covid 19 ‘completely floored me’, says deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill

Michelle O’Neill was speaking at Parliament Buildings as she returned to Stormont following her battle with the virus.

“It was quite a frightening experience, it completely floored me, it’s not like anything I have ever experienced before,” she said.

“It took me the best part of three weeks to get back on to my feet.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms O’Neill said she was grateful that she had been vaccinated before experiencing the virus, and urged anyone who had not yet received a jab to do so.

“I’m so grateful for the vaccine – I can’t imagine what I would have went through if I didn’t have the vaccine,” she said.

“So I would encourage anyone who still at this point hasn’t taken up the vaccine to please do so. It will make a difference between hospitalisation or not, loss of life or not. It’ll make a difference between your loved one who would perhaps need cancer surgery being able to get that.

“I would use my experience to say to people to please get the vaccine, it is the best defence that we have for you, for your family and for the health service.”

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill at Stormont in Belfast during her first press conference since recovering from Covid-19