Covid-19: Death toll rises to 2,916 and 1,819 people test positive

That means a total of 2,916 people have now died with the virus in NI.

There have been 29 deaths in the last seven days.

Another 1,819 cases of the virus were also notified.

A total of 12,281 people tested positive in the last seven days.

On Thursday morning there were 338 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 38 were in intensive care.

Meanwhile there are 35 cases of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

Hospital occupancy is now sitting at 105%.

A busy hospital ward

So far 3,166.599 vaccines have been administered in total in NI.

