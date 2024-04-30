Covid-19 Inquiry: Heartbreak this morning for many families in Northern Ireland

1 .

Covid Inquiry begins hearing evidence in Belfast and is set to run for three weeks at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast City Centre. More than 4,000 people in Northern Ireland died with Covid-19 during the first two years of the pandemic.Members of Bereaved Families for Justice NI arrive for the hearing. Briege McEvoy receives a hug as she holds a picture of her son Conor who was 23 when he died on the 25th August 2021. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: presseye