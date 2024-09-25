Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A senior doctor has argued in favour of the non-lockdown Swedish approach to Covid after the Chief Medical Officer outlined his plan for a future pandemic.

Consultant Respiratory Physician Geoffry Todd was speaking after Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride gave evidence to the UK Covid 19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

Asked what he would do differently with hindsight, Mr McBride told the inquiry he would not ask clinically extremely vulnerable people to shield - except as a reserve option.

Instead he would focus on tackling 'community transmission' of the virus.

A sign with the message, Working To Help You #StaySafe, on William Street South in Belfast on the third day of a six week lockdown in December 2020.

He also said that communications with the public should be improved and that the NHS "must do better" in terms of bereavement care.

Some critics have questioned whether lockdowns enforced by police across the UK were necessary when less than 1% of those with Covid died from the virus, and those affected were mainly over 70. Observers have also noted the impact of lockdowns on mental health, NHS waiting lists, the loss of schooling and the huge increase in national debt.

Asked whether he had made all the right decisions, Sir Michael McBride told the inquiry that a report he commissioned in May 2020 showed those asked to shield were left afraid and anxious by the experience.

He said: "I think that given the profound consequences that shielding had, I think the primary approach to future pandemics should be suppressing the transmission of the virus and only keeping shielding in reserve if indeed it is necessary and, if it is necessary, then, for as short a time as is possible."

However, after reviewing Mr McBride's reflections, Consultant Respiratory Physician Geoffrey Todd countered that the Swedish approach to Covid had resulted in similar death rates as neighbouring states - but without any lockdown.

He told the News Letter: "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden was among the few countries that did not enforce strict lockdown measures but instead relied more on voluntary and sustainable mitigation recommendations. While supported by the majority of Swedes, this approach faced rapid and continuous criticism.

"However, the available data on excess all-cause mortality rates indicate that Sweden experienced fewer deaths per population unit during the pandemic (2020–2022) than most high-income countries and was comparable to neighboring Nordic countries through the pandemic."