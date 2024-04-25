Watch more of our videos on Shots!

COVID-19 treatments remain available from the HSC Outpatient COVID-19 Treatment service (OCT) for groups of patients in Northern Ireland likely to be at highest risk from COVID-19 infection.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have updated the clinical guidance to expand those eligible for COVID-19 treatment so Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir) is now also available to adults who do not need oxygen therapy for COVID-19 and who:

People arriving at a Covid 19 testing centre

are aged 85 years and over, have end-stage heart failure and have a long-term ventricular assistance device (a mechanical device that helps the heart pump blood)

are on the organ transplant waiting list

are aged 70 years and over, or who have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 kg/m2 or more, diabetes or heart failure, and who are: resident in a care home or already in hospital.

The statement adds that those people eligible for a COVID-19 treatment should stay alert to the symptoms of COVID-19 and can access rapid lateral flow tests to keep at home.