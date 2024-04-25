COVID-19 treatments extended for groups of patients in Northern Ireland likely to be at highest risk from infection
and live on Freeview channel 276
COVID-19 treatments remain available from the HSC Outpatient COVID-19 Treatment service (OCT) for groups of patients in Northern Ireland likely to be at highest risk from COVID-19 infection.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have updated the clinical guidance to expand those eligible for COVID-19 treatment so Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir) is now also available to adults who do not need oxygen therapy for COVID-19 and who:
- are aged 85 years and over, have end-stage heart failure and have a long-term ventricular assistance device (a mechanical device that helps the heart pump blood)
- are on the organ transplant waiting list
- are aged 70 years and over, or who have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 kg/m2 or more, diabetes or heart failure, and who are: resident in a care home or already in hospital.
The statement adds that those people eligible for a COVID-19 treatment should stay alert to the symptoms of COVID-19 and can access rapid lateral flow tests to keep at home.
Information on all current patient groups eligible for treatment and further advice on how to access treatment and lateral flow tests is available on the NI Direct Treatment for Coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.