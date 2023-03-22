COVID-19 vaccine for healthy under-50s to end on June 30

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that the first and second dose offer for healthy people under the age of 50 should end on June 30 in favour of a more targeted approach in 2023/24.

“This means that anyone wanting to get both their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses before the programme closes on June 30, must get their first dose early April to allow for the 8 to 12-week required gap between doses.

“The vaccination programme here has been a huge success with over four million doses delivered across the programme so far, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with COVID, and eased pressure on our health service.

"While this is fantastic news we know that there are others who are eligible and have not yet come forward.

"I want to encourage anyone who hasn’t had their first or second doses to get it now before it is too late.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect against serious illness from COVID-19, for yourself and your loved ones, so please do make the most of the offer while it is available and give yourself both protection and peace of mind for the year ahead.”

The majority of available vaccination clinics offering first and second doses until June 30 will be Trust led or at a participating community pharmacy.

Eligible groups for COVID-19 first and second doses

Anyone aged five years and over (born on or before August 31, 2017) who is a resident of Northern Ireland (NI) can get a first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Required interval between doses

Children aged five to 11 years of age, the required interval between first and second doses is 12 weeks.

12 to 17-year-olds, the required interval between first and second doses is 12 weeks.

If you are aged 18 and over, required interval between first and second doses is eight weeks.

Meanwhile, figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show there were an estimated 4,075 excess deaths from March 2020 to December 2022, 9.0 per cent above expected levels.

The figures also show that in the same period, there were 5,060 Covid‑19 related deaths.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in hospital (3,536) was more than three times larger than estimated excess deaths in hospitals (1,056). The majority of Covid-19 related deaths (69.9%) occurred in hospital.

In contrast, estimates of excess deaths at home formed the majority of overall excess deaths (3,176 or 77.9% of 4,075).

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon LGD had the largest estimate of excess deaths (523).

