Covid death families accuse Stormont leaders of ignoring them

Families who lost loved ones in the Covid-19 pandemic have accused Stormont’s leaders of ignoring them.

Members of the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice NI group criticised First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly for failing to meet with them before the Executive’s formal response to the first phase of a UK-wide inquiry.

They revealed that four letters sent last year requesting a meeting went without a substantive response before January’s publication of an Executive reply to the inquiry’s initial recommendations, dealing with improving civil contingencies so authorities across the UK are better prepared for future emergencies.

On Tuesday this week, the group were finally told the Executive had accepted their request for a meeting – just hours before a planned press conference in which the families highlighted their problems with the Executive’s attitude.

Trevor Patterson holds an image of his late brother Samuel Patterson at PA Duffy & Co Solicitors offices in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The group is now due to meet officials on Monday.

Martina Ferguson, whose mother Ursula died in the pandemic, questioned the timing of the response.

“We made those requests as soon as the inquiry made their recommendations,” she said. “That’s seven months.

"A lot of work from a group of people with lived experience could have helped the Executive.”

Ms Ferguson said the group was “very, very surprised” by the timing, just before the group was due to go public with its criticism of the Executive.

But she said they welcome the fact that a meeting would now take place.

Brenda Doherty, whose mother Ruth died in the pandemic, said Monday’s meeting is “a start”.

“The proof will be in the pudding as to how we move forward,” she said. “This is not going to be a token gesture. We are not here for the sake of it.”

Solicitor Enda McGarrity from PA Duffy & Co Solicitors, which represents the bereaved families’ group, noted there will be nine further responses from the Executive as the inquiry progresses.

He hopes Stormont’s leaders would adopt a different approach with the families going forward.

“There needs to be a U-turn in how the Executive involves these families in the process.

“Their experience gives them an insight that others do not have, and the sooner that’s recognised, the sooner we can get on with the work of implementing recommendations that keep everyone safe.”