Covid victim’s daughter says legislative change needed over hospital visits

Martina Ferguson from the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London

​There must be legislative change to ensure that elderly and vulnerable patients do not die alone in hospital, a bereaved daughter has told the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Martina Ferguson told the hearing that she had to argue with healthcare staff for access to a hospital Covid ward in the days before her mother died in 2021.

Ms Ferguson, a founding member of the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, was the final witness to give evidence to module three of the inquiry, which is examining the impact of the pandemic on healthcare systems across the UK.

Her mother Ursula Derry died aged 88 from Covid-19 in January 2021 at Craigavon Area Hospital .

The inquiry heard that Ms Derry was moved to the hospital from a care home just before Christmas 2020 suffering from a high heart rate.

Ms Ferguson said she discovered later the same evening that her mother had also contracted Covid.

She was transferred to the hospital's Covid ward on Christmas Eve.

Ms Ferguson said when she went to accompany her mother onto the ward, but was told by a nurse that family members were not permitted.

She said: "I told them 'I am my mummy's care partner. I am not sure if you are familiar with the guidance but you should be'.

"At that time, the care partner guidance was endorsed and released by the Department of Health and the (Northern Ireland) Executive ."

Mr Ferguson said she was then told she was allowed into the ward for one hour to help feed her mother.

She added: "I hope no other families feel distressed because I know not a lot of other families got into the Covid ward."

Her mother died on January 4 .

Asked what she wanted the inquiry to consider, Ms Ferguson said: "What we are looking at is a legislative change.

"We have contacted the First Minister (Michelle O'Neill ) and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. I would hope our group will be allowed to meet with them and they will make change happen.

"I was campaigning before my mummy died, after my mummy died, for the care partner guidance.

"You will have heard during this inquiry that was rolled out in care homes in September 2020 . It was extended in hospitals in February 2022 .

"I want that on a legislative footing. When you have a member of the Department of Health and an email which says guidance is guidance, that is not good enough.

"We need to see a legislative change. We need to make sure that nobody dies alone ever again.