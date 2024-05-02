The Belfast Mental Health Awareness Cycle is open to individuals of all genders and abilities.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, May 11, aims to confront the stigma surrounding men's mental health and foster a community of support and understanding.

Since 2001, over 70 per cent of suicide deaths in Northern Ireland have been male. Despite efforts to address mental health issues, the three-year rolling average of suicide deaths has remained stable since 2017.

In 2022 alone, a total of 203 suicide deaths were reported, with a staggering 76.8 per cent being male. The rate of suicide among males stood at 19.2 per 100,000 individuals, with the 40-44 age group representing the highest number of deaths.

In response to these alarming statistics, Cycle Against Suicide's Belfast Mental Health Awareness Cycle seeks to provide a platform for individuals to come together, share their stories, and challenge the stigma surrounding mental health.Aaron McCormack, chair of Cycle Against Suicide, said: "Our mission is to dismantle the stigma surrounding men's mental health and create a society where emotional expression is celebrated as a sign of resilience.

"Men, like anyone else, deserve the opportunity to articulate their struggles and seek support. Our Belfast Awareness Cycle is a step towards building a community that values and supports mental wellbeing for all."

Women's involvement is particularly crucial, providing invaluable perspective and encouragement to promote integral wellness for all.