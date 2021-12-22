D-day at Stormont for new Covid restrictions
Northern Ireland is braced for a new round of anti-Covid measures as Stormont ministers meet today to discuss the impending peak of omicron cases.
Although any new restrictions are expected to stop short of a lockdown, a reintroduction of strict social distancing, and capacity restrictions on shops and restaurants, is an option.
Another measure said to be under consideration is the temporary closure of nightclubs.
And with Christmas just days away, ministers will also consider whether fresh guidance on limiting household mixing in domestic settings is necessary.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is among the latest people to test positive for the virus.
He tweeted that he is continuing to work, although with a “croaky” voice.
Health Minister Robin Swann, speaking during a visit to the new vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast yesterday, declined to “pre-empt” any decisions or announcements that may be made.
However, he confirmed there will be “additional asks” of the public.
“What I will say is I think it has to be a joint united message that comes out of the Executive (today) in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland, because we have always been clear that we’ll not boost our way out of the omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time,” he said.
The Executive has been allocated a further £100 million to use in the battle against the virus.
In a video message last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is “no doubt that omicron continues to surge with a speed unlike anything we’ve seen before,” but believes stricter measures will not be required in England this side of Christmas Day.