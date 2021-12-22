D-day at Stormont for new Covid restrictions

Although any new restrictions are expected to stop short of a lockdown, a reintroduction of strict social distancing, and capacity restrictions on shops and restaurants, is an option.

Another measure said to be under consideration is the temporary closure of nightclubs.

And with Christmas just days away, ministers will also consider whether fresh guidance on limiting household mixing in domestic settings is necessary.

Health Minister Robin Swann pictured during a visit to the mass vaccination centre that opened at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast as the rollout of Covid-19 boosters accelerates. The large-scale facility will offer walk-in slots and pre-booked appointments for booster jabs. First and second doses will also be offered. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is among the latest people to test positive for the virus.

He tweeted that he is continuing to work, although with a “croaky” voice.

Health Minister Robin Swann, speaking during a visit to the new vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast yesterday, declined to “pre-empt” any decisions or announcements that may be made.

However, he confirmed there will be “additional asks” of the public.

“What I will say is I think it has to be a joint united message that comes out of the Executive (today) in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland, because we have always been clear that we’ll not boost our way out of the omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time,” he said.

The Executive has been allocated a further £100 million to use in the battle against the virus.