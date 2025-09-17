Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and Craigavon Area Hospital: IT issues at Southern Trust force ambulance diverts and appointment cancellations

Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and Craigavon Area Hospital are among the trust facilitates affected. Picture: Pacemaker

Significant IT issues have forced ambulance diversions and appointment cancellations at hospitals in the Southern Trust area.

In a statement, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said it is prioritising emergency and critical care patients.

It urged any other patients to avoid coming to any of its hospitals until further notice.

“The trust is currently experiencing significant issues with our IT systems which are having an impact on our services,” it said.

“Ambulance diverts have been put in place whilst work continues to further investigate and resolve the issues.

“We are prioritising emergency and critically ill patients at this time.

“Any other patients should not come to their appointments at any hospital or community services today until further notice.

“We ask that people avoid coming to our hospitals and other sites, but visiting a patient is still possible. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

SDLP health spokesman Colin McGrath expressed concern.

“While the details of what has happened will cause understandable concern, it is essential that the trust work to reassure the public,” said the South Down MLA.

“Patients should not be left feeling frightened or uncertain about their care. Where appointments have been lost or delayed, the trust must act quickly to ensure that these are rescheduled without undue wait.

“Clear and consistent communication with the public is essential. People deserve to know exactly what has happened, how it affects them, and what steps are being taken to put things right. That openness is the best way to maintain confidence in our health system.

“I will be raising this issue directly with the Health Minister (Mike Nesbitt) to ensure that the necessary actions are taken swiftly and that this type of disruption is not repeated.