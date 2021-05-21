‘Daithi makes everyone smile and a heart transplant is his last chance’

Four-year-old Daithi MacGabhann from west Belfast looks like a happy, normal boy, who loves “wrestling, football and boxing” and has a winning smile ready for all who meet him. Yet the inspirational tot is living with a serious condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning only half of this vital organ is functional. His parents Mairtin and Seph were told their baby son was suffering with the life-threatening condition at his 12-week scan and were naturally devastated by the news. “We did not know what we were in for,” says Mairtin. “When he was born Daithi and Seph had about five seconds of skin-to-skin contact before he was whisked away from us. “He had his first open heart surgery at just four days old at a hospital in London, his second at 10 days old and a third operation at two months. He was given a ten per cent chance of survival and almost died on many occasions. But Daithi is such a fighter and he pulled through.” After admission to the RVH in Belfast on Boxing Day 2017 while suffering from flu, Mairtin and Seph were told their son would need a heart transplant after the discovery of a leak in one of his tricuspid valve. He’ll have been on the heart transplant waiting list for three years in June. In the meantime his mobility is compromised and he relies on medication to keep him alive. His dedicated parents launched campaign Donate4Daithi in June 2018 as a way of raising the profile not only of Daithi’s case, but the broader issue of how Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK which does not have presumed consent for organ donation in place, meaning that those who wish to become organ donors have to sign the register. In England, Scotland and Wales, what is known as the ‘soft opt out’ system is in place, whereby everyone is considered a viable donor unless they make the decision and sign up to opt-out of organ donation; this policy makes it easier for organ donation to happen and Mairtin and Seph, like many of those with loved ones waiting on an organ transplant to save their lives, are dedicated to seeing a change in legislation here that will make a soft opt-out system the status quo. In 2016, the UUP brought forward a private members bill on the issue which failed to gain Executive consent, meaning the battle to change organ donation laws here is still ongoing. For Mairtin, who falls “more and more in love” with his desperately ill young son every day, waiting on the call to hear that a heart has become available for Daithi is agonising. “We were told he would possibly have to wait three years for the gift of a new heart. We’re at that stage now and we’re still waiting on that call. There’s no sign of anything and a big reason for this is the Covid pandemic which has stalled everything, including transplant operations. “We’re grateful he has remained stable throughout all this but when we saw the consultant at hospital in Newcastle in England at the weekend we were told there is very little activity in terms of organ transplants because of Covid and that puts us and others with loved ones in need of a donor in a very difficult position.” There are only around 25-30 paediatric transplants in the UK each year, largely due to the shortage of viable donor organs. Daithi will be five in October, and says Mairtin, “brings happiness to everyone who meets him”. But the family have to live with the uncertainty of knowing if and when a suitable heart donor will become available and when such a surgery can be performed given the manifold challenges facing the health service due to the pandemic. “It’s been a roller coaster full of ups and downs. Daithi has been unbelievably strong. It’s inspiring. He just gets on with life despite only having half a functioning heart, and you look at him and go, well, if this wee man can keep going then so can I. “He’s been in our lives four years now and we continue to fall in love with him more as each day passes. “The thought of losing him is just unthinkable.”