The opt-out system was passed by MLAs at Stormont last year but the enacting of the legislation has been delayed due to the political stalemate.

It was to be named Daithi's Law after six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, from Belfast, who is on the organ transplant waiting list and whose family have campaigned for the new legislation.

His father Mairtin said he is devastated the law has been delayed, and has written to Chris Heaton-Harris asking for an urgent meeting.

On Thursday, the larger Stormont parties announced they had united to write to Mr Heaton-Harris asking him to step in and legislate to allow Daithi's Law to be enacted as soon as possible.

The law, which would bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK, would automatically make people organ donors unless they specifically state otherwise.

The letter, signed by Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, was also copied to Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May.

The leaders write: "It has become clear that further legislation is needed for the opt-out system to become fully operational.

Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann at their home in Belfast. Daithi is on the organ transplant waiting list and his family have campaigned for the new legislation.