Donaghadee man Daniel Donnan died yesterday in hospital after being diagnosed only days earlier.Although only 21, he had a string of accolades to his name for his achievements in bowling, was a keen member of Bangor Bowling Club and a keen marching bands member.Club Secretary Thomas Cannavan told the News Letter: "Daniel was training in the gym a few days ago and then felt faint after his workout and sat down.All of a sudden he didn't feel right down one side of the his body so they took him to the Ulster Hospital."We were told he had a bleed on a brain.He was telling us on Whatsapp that he was feeling a lot better that night and that he was looking forward to the season and was joking away with us as normal."But the next day he got the devastating news that he had testicular cancer and that it had spread to his brain and lungs.""They were going to move him the following day and then they realised how bad it was that it was unsafe to move him."They were going to try emergency chemotherapy but it was just too late."His father texted Thomas on Monday to say he was arranging visiting time for the club this week because Daniel wanted to see us all.

"But within a matter of hours it was put up in our Whatsapp groups that he was gone."Daniel worked as a painter and decorator with his father Brian and painted Thoma's kitchen recently."I am sure it will be very difficult for his dad to work without him now."Thomas said his girlfriend Vicky would also be "devastated".Thomas is also survived by his mother Sharon and brother Curtis.The club has only about 20 members but punches well above its weight, with many members having represented Ireland at various levels.Daniel was a key member of the club and already owned a series of league and cup medals that they had secured.He was also runner-up in 2018 in the Under 25 NI Bowling Association (NIBA) Competition and won the 2019 U19 NIBA title. Following that he was beaten in the final of the Irish U18 competition."He was just a lovely young lad. You can see hundreds of comments on social media from everyone that knew him saying the same thing. Our club is likely a second family, we are so close. We are just all really devastated."Daniel started his bowling career with his previous team, Donaghadee Bowling Club.It too expressed sympathies to his family and club after his death"We at Donaghadee Bowling club have many fond memories & stories of Daniel & I'm sure over the next few weeks and months as we meet up with friends from the bowling community we will share those memories & stories."Carrick Bowling Club also posted their condolences online."We are very sad to hear of the passing of Daniel Donnan, a fellow bowler from Bangor BC. Our thoughts are with his family at this time," they said.Thomas confirmed that Daniel was also a keen marching bands fan.The Rising Sons of Down Donaghadee said on social media that they had received the news that their young member had died with "great sadness and heavy hearts".They added: "One of the nicest young men who walked in our ranks now walks in our hearts. Our deepest sympathies to Brian,Sharon,Curtis and the wider family circle and girlfriend Vicky at this saddest of times. Rest easy young man."Flutes & Drums, Donaghadee likewise said it was "incredibly saddened" to hear the news about their former member."Daniel, along with his father Brian, was a member of our ranks in our early days on the road," they said. "He moved on to become a very talented young man in many areas of life, especially his bowls which he loved greatly. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with Brian, Sharon, Curtis and the rest of the family circle, as well as girlfriend Vicky, at this extremely difficult time"