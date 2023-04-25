Daughter of Covid victim calls for Northern Ireland inquiry into pandemic

Bereaved families from across Northern Ireland gathered in Belfast on Tuesday to watch a livestream from London of the latest hearing in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Members of Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice are due to be interviewed as part of the inquiry. But members of the campaign group have said they do not want the experiences of NI families to be a "footnote" in the UK inquiry.

Catriona Myles's father, Gerry McLarnon, died from hospital-acquired Covid on December 23 2020 at the age of 67. She said: "We are campaigning for a separate inquiry for Northern Ireland as we don't want to be held as a footnote to the UK-wide inquiry.

Northern Ireland families bereaved by Covid-19 gathered on Tuesday to watch a livestream from London of the third preliminary hearing of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, at the Resolution Centre in Belfast

"We have a different health system to the rest of the UK. We deserve our own inquiry here." She added: "The bigger picture is that families want to get answers as to why us, why our families? Could things have been any different?"

Martina Ferguson's mother, Ursula Derry, died in hospital, aged 88, in January 2021 after contracting Covid.

Ms Ferguson said: "I lost my mother-in-law, who was battling cancer throughout the pandemic, and then two weeks later I lost my own mummy, who contracted Covid in a care home and died in hospital. We have always campaigned for a devolved inquiry, and obviously, with no sitting government, that didn't materialise. Northern Ireland will be very much part of that (the UK inquiry).

"We want to be heard, we don't want to be a footnote, we want to be front and centre of this public inquiry. We want to find out what went wrong, what happened to our loved ones. Why did this happen, were they treated properly?"