Tracey Stewart from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust pictured with Ellis McGill from NI Hospice at the event to mark the extension of the Death Positive Library service to Magherafelt and Draperstown.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is working with Compassionate Communities NI and Libraries NI to get more people talking and reading about death.

As part of this collaboration, the area’s first Death Positive Library opened in Cookstown last year, and the service has now been extended to Magherafelt and Draperstown, giving people access to a range of books on dying, death and bereavement, and enabling readers to explore ideas and thoughts from a range of different perspectives. The initiative aims to remove barriers around talking about advanced illness, caregiving, death and bereavement, with books available for different age groups and needs, including children and easy read formats.

Studies indicate that more than 70% of us avoid talking about end of life. We live in a death phobic society and yet we will face our own death one day. We will be impacted by death and dying multiple times perhaps as carers, as people living with bereavement and ultimately when we die. Our reluctance to talk about the ‘d’ word, can leave those who are impacted by advanced illness feeling socially isolated and lonely.

Fiona Gilmour, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Lead, said: “These new resources in Magherafelt and Draperstown mean we now have nine Death Positive Libraries in Northern Ireland.

“Book loans from existing libraries confirm we want to know more about end of life, and the message is clear, death is no surprise – so let’s start reading and talking about it – while getting on with living.

“It is important that we support people living with palliative conditions and those experiencing grief, and encourage a planned approach to all aspects of preparing for and living with death. The Compassionate Communities NI website hosts a range of helpful resources and our Death Positive Library initiative with Libraries NI allows for greater access to helpful information that people need.”

Paul Kelly, Senior Services Manager with Libraries NI, said: “Libraries are welcoming and inclusive spaces where people can access resources on a number of important matters. We hope this specially selected collection will provide reassurance, spark conversations and help people feel better informed when it comes to death, dying and bereavement.

“We’re grateful to the Northern Trust for their generous donation, to all who joined us for the launch event, and to everyone who helped bring this project to Magherafelt and Draperstown libraries. Whether you're borrowing a book or taking time to read in the library, we invite you to explore this thoughtful and valuable resource.”