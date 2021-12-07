Death toll now stands at 2,907 after 5 more people die - 1,648 new positive cases confirmed

That means that 2,907 people have died with the virus in NI hospitals.

And according to the DOJ dashboard 1,658 people have tested positive for the virus.

That rises to 12,519 for the last seven days.

At the moment there are 317 patients in NI hospital - including 35 patients with confirmed cases ion ICU.

Meanwhile there are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

Hospital occupanyc stands at 105%.

A nurse works on a patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)

