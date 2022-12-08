Deaths in the UK caused by alcohol reached an all-time high in 2021, with 9,641 deaths registered last year alone. Thats 7.4% higher than 2020, which registered 8,974 deaths.As we head towards the festive period, addiction specialists have expressed their concern for problem drinkers and how the current economic situation is impacting consumption habits.In fact, in a recent survey that analysed Britons reasons for consuming alcohol, over half (56%) said they drank to help them relax, while an estimated 2.1 million are said to have increased their alcohol habits in the past year due to the stress of the cost of living crisis.

With this in mind, Martin Preston, founder and chief executive at Delamere – a clinic which treats addiction in England - has weighed in on why death rates relating to alcohol are so high in the UK, as well as the signs of alcoholism to look for.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an alarming rise in those who have suffered from alcohol-related deaths, as a result of the pandemic, ongoing cost of living crisis and impending recession.

The number of alcohol-related deaths in Britain has escalated due to the stress of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis

“This could be because life-changing events such as these can quite often cause a sense of unease, and one way many people cope with this feeling is by turning to alcohol, or consuming it at a greater level than normal.

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that alcohol makes people feel happier, despite it being a depressant because it causes the brain to release more dopamine, which encourages pleasurable feelings to flow towards the reward centres in the brain.

“This then offers a sense of what could be seen as ‘faux happiness’, and promotes the likelihood of binge drinking.”

‘The pandemic and economic crisis has also meant that many people have been unable to access services that they need due to long waiting lists, delays or staff shortages. This, in turn, may have caused a rise in alcohol deaths in the UK.”

Warning signs of alcoholism to be alert for

If you’re worried about your own or your loved ones' drinking habits there are a few early warning signs to be alert for, that could indicate problem drinking.A compulsive need to drink

Alcohol addiction is often characterised by a compulsion to drink. This means that even when a person wants to stop drinking, they are unable to do so.While a person who drinks a glass of wine every evening might not necessarily have a problem, when the desire to drink becomes all they think about to the point they can’t stop it, it could be a sign they are struggling with alcoholism.Spending less time at work or doing other activities

A person who is struggling with alcoholism may also become withdrawn from work or choose to engage less with activities that they used to enjoy and spend more time drinking instead. Whether that be only at the weekends or every day of the week.

Craving and loss of control

For some people, having a drink at the end of the day can be a way to unwind and help you relax, but for those that struggle with problem drinking, just one drink can be a slippery slope to a binge session when cravings override a person's senses.Craving is often a phenomenon that is associated with addiction and can manifest either physically or psychologically. For example, a person may not be physically addicted to alcohol, but may still experience psychological cravings for it instead.Denial and secrecy

Another sign that could indicate that someone is addicted to alcohol is denial or secrecy. A person who has just one drink every day may use this as an excuse and claim that they ‘can’t’ be an alcoholic because they stick to the recommended daily intake.

However, denial and secrecy are often the brain's way of protecting addiction from being challenged and can more often than not be subconscious.Progressively Drinking More Alcohol

While having a drink at the end of the day can be perfectly fine for some, those who have become dependent on having that glass of wine may begin to progressively drink more or switch to stronger types of alcohol.

This is because the more a person drinks, a tolerance begins to form meaning they have to opt for more or stronger types of alcohol to feel the same effects.

Experiencing Withdrawal Symptoms

If a person drinks every single day and starts to become dependent, over time they may begin to experience withdrawal symptoms on the days they do not have access to alcohol.Symptoms can sometimes be life-threatening and can range from shaky hands, insomnia and anxiety to more severe problems including alcoholic seizures and hallucinations.Continuing to Drink Despite the Negative Consequences

Those who have developed alcohol dependence, be it a result from drinking every night, or regular binge drinking episodes, may find it difficult to stop drinking despite the negative consequences it may be having on them or their loved ones.

The sufferer may even experience a close brush with death, or lose close relationships as a result of their drinking, but will be compelled to continue despite what has already happened or what could happen in the future.Becoming Anxious or Depressed

