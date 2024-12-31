Demand on NHS 'well exceeds capacity' says health minister as he calls for people to try to avoid injuries amid New Year's Eve partying
Mike Nesbitt used a New Year’s Eve message from his department to advise revellers not to make matters worse by getting ill or injured during the celebrations.
He urged “everyone to support the health service by celebrating the New Year safely”, and to “show respect to health and social care staff as they deal with ongoing pressures on services”.
He said: “The health service needs community-wide support to help it get through this period.
"That includes celebrating New Year’s Eve responsibly and safely. If you’re having a night out, take care of yourself and the people you are with.
"Don’t do anything that could result in you requiring treatment for avoidable injuries or illness.
“Demand for care is currently well in excess of what the health service can provide. Regrettably, that’s leading to significant delays for many patients.
"Neighbouring health services are facing similar pressures. Please be respectful to staff as they work relentlessly to provide the best possible care they can in the circumstances.
“If you are attending an Emergency Department, please only be accompanied by one other person to help reduce congestion. Given the levels of flu, you may be asked by hospitals to wear a mask.
“With ice, frost and snow being forecast, it is vitally important that older people stay warm and avoid slips and falls. I would encourage everyone to be supportive of their older relatives and neighbours.”