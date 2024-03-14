Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reason given is because state payments for such treatment are not keeping track with the rising costs of the high street businesses.

The news comes after a survey by the British Dental Association (BDA).

Speaking at Stormont today, a BDA delegation warned MLAS that "NHS dentistry in its final days in Northern Ireland".

Ciara Gallagher, Chair of the British Dental Association's Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee, said: “NHS dentistry in Northern Ireland is on its knees, and the amalgam ban (ban on silver fillings) could be the final blow.

“Dentists have told us they are working in what feels like the final days of this service. Delivering Health Service care at a loss and developing private work simply to break even.

“None of this is inevitable. A restored Stormont has the power to ensure NHS dentistry can once again stand on its own two feet. If it doesn’t, this service will die.”

The BDA appealed to the restored Government to throw the service a lifeline, protect it from the hammer blow of the ban on amalgam fillings, and rapidly roll out changes the payment model followed by Scotland.

It said a "devastating survey" of 279 high street dentists in Northern Ireland reveals:

:: 49% of dentists in NIsay they are likely to go fully private.

:: 75% have reduced their NHS commitment since lockdown – by an average of a quarter.

:: 88% now say they intend to reduce – or further reduce – that commitment in the year ahead.

:: 97% say costs to provide NHS care have increased.

:: Less than 1 in 10 (8%) believe the Department of Health has acted to adequately mitigate these costs.

:: 97% say increased costs are putting NHS dentistry at their practices at risk.

Without the Stormont Brake being applied, an EU ban on dental amalgam (silver fillings) is expected from 1 January 2025, the BDA says.

Without mitigations being put in place by the Department of Health, 92% say it will reduce the amount of NHS activity at their practice.

The survey found 86% say authorities in NI should move at pace to roll out similar changes to the current low margin/high volume contractual framework that were rolled out in Scotland in November, which aimed to better reflect the costs of care.