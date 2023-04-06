The Newtownabbey man passed away today at the Royal Victoria Hospital after being in a coma.

Dundela Football Club, in a statement this morning said: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Dundela Football Club informs our supporters of the death of Aodhán Gillen.

"Aodhán sadly passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast on Thursday 6 April.

"Aodhán came to Dundela in January, and straight away his caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.

"Aodhán as many will know was a quiet man, but when Aodhan got a ball at his feet he became a different person.

"In the short time Aodhán was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was, talent that was very evident as to why he got a move to the Premiership with Carrick Rangers.”

The statement adds that Aodhán “was a throw back to the golden days of out and out wingers, confident on the ball, pace, and belief in his own ability, saw him dominate full backs in his early games, but what made Aodhán stand out most, was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature”.

"This is what made Aodhán so popular and liked by so many,” added tha statement.

"We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhán’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time.

"We also offer our sincere condolences to all at Carrick Rangers and Newington FC, both clubs in which Aodhán has many close friends and was equally held in the high esteem he was at Dundela FC.

"Our players and staff have been devastated on hearing this news. Having sadly experienced the loss of a player in the past, we as a club will provide all the necessary support mechanisms for players and staff going forward.

Tributes have flowed online after the untimely passing of 22-year-old Aodhan Gillen

“Rest in peace Aodhán.”

A Gofundme, started some days ago when Aodhan was in a coma in the Royal Victoria Hospital, has now raised more than £5,000.

Started by Kevin Mooney, he explains that ‘Aodhan is currently in a coma in the royal victoria hospital in Belfast.

“Aodhan is a young talented footballer with his whole life ahead of him at the young age of 22, I have had the pleasure of knowing Aodhan since he was a child through my son.

"Aodhan comes from a very loving family and it is difficult to watch what they are having to go through. I fully understand that money won't make the pain go away but if we can find a way to help in a small way that would be amazing.”

An updated message on the fundraiser this morning adds: “After hearing the very sad news this morning of Aodhans passing I would like to ask if everyone could keep Aodhan and his family in their prayers.

"I would also like to thank everyone for their amazing support on the page for the family."Michael and Margeret will have a lot to deal with over the coming days while continuing to be a loving Mother and Father to their young family.“Please keep sharing the page”.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid by Carrick Rangers Football Club who said: “Carrick Rangers is deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of Aodhán Gillen.

"Aodhán joined the ‘Gers last summer from Newington and his exciting potential and hard-working attitude saw him impress in pre-season, which earned the winger his first start on the opening day of the season against Newry City.

"His positive personality and love for football made him a popular figure both around the Club as well as in the changing room amongst players and staff alike.

"He grabbed his first goal for the Club in a cup victory against Banbridge Town in September before moving to Dundela in January until the end of the season to continue his development.

"The thoughts, prayers and sympathies of everyone at Carrick Rangers are with all of Aodhán’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“May he rest in peace.”

South Belfast Youth Football Invitational League also paid tribute online saying: “The South Belfast Youth Football League are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dundela player Aodhán Gillen.

"Aodhán played for St Marys & Carnmoney FDC were he won the Under 17 1st Division, scoring in a league play off at The Oval in 2018.

"Aodhán moved on to Newington winning the NIFL Premier Intermediate League before transferring to Premiership side Carrick Rangers.

"Our thoughts are with Aodháns family, friends and club at this sad time.”

And Newington Football Club a few hours ago posted: “Everyone at Newington Football Club is devastated to learn of the sad passing of former player Aodhàn Gillen.

"Aodhàn was not only a great player but more importantly a great person who was loved by all at Newington.

"Aodhàn was a massive part of our club's recent successes.

"He was a Premier Intermediate League winner and scored the winning goal in the Steel & Sons cup final in 2021.

"It was no surprise when Premiership club Carrick Rangers spotted his boundless talent and signed him.

"Aodhàn's name will be forever etched in the hearts and minds of everyone at Newington Football Club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aodhàn’s parents Michael & Margaret, brothers & sister Eoin, Cain & Corin.”

And Linfield FC Academy posted: “It is with great sadness that Linfield FC Academy has learned that one of our past players has sadly passed away.

"Aodhán Gillen who played in our Academy 2001 team has sadly and suddenly passed away in hospital this morning.

"Our Prayers & Sympathy are with the Gillen family, Dundela FC and all Aodháns previous clubs at this sad & difficult time.

"God bless you Aodhán, so young to be taken from us.

"Rest easy young man”.