Diamond pendant to be raffled in aid of local blood cancer research

Members of the public over the age of sixteen can purchase a raffle ticket for £10 and be in with a chance of winning the pendant via the LLNI website. The lucky ticket holder will be announced at the charity’s Gala ‘Black Tie & Diamonds’ Ball, to be held at Titanic Belfast on Friday 27 September - tickets for which are also available online.

As well as raising funds for LLNI, the ball will mark the charity’s 60th anniversary and celebrate the ways in which the vital research it funds has changed patient outcomes in Northern Ireland and across the globe.

The pendant necklace, which features a1.52 carat D class natural diamond set in platinum, was kindly donated to the blood cancer charity by Belfast antiques dealer Eleanor Wolfendon-Orr as a way of raising much-needed funds for blood cancer research.

Model and Social Columnist, Nuala Meenahan, showcases a beautiful diamond pendant donated by Belfast

Eleanor, who is currently receiving treatment for myeloma - an incurable but treatable blood cancer, has been running her shop Kennedy Wolfenden Antiques and Jewellery with husband, Sam for more than 40 years. She has already raised more than £67,000 for LLNI in total.

Chair of LLNI, Richard Buchanan, said:“We are extremely grateful to Eleanor and her family, not just for their incredible donation to our ongoing fundraising campaign, but for theirwork on behalf of the charity over the years. The money raised from the ticket sales of this beautiful piece of jewellery will be invested in research that is improving patient outcomes and saving lives. Every day three people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with Blood Cancer. So we are asking the public to please buy a raffle ticket, join us at our gala ball or make a donation and help us to continue with this vital work.”

Raffle tickets for the diamond pendant necklace can be purchased via the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI website, llni.co.uk. Tickets will be sent out in the post to the provided address. The winner will be announced at the Gala Charity Ball on Friday 27 September 2024 at Titanic Belfast.