Guest of honour was six-year-old transplant waiting list patient Daithi Mac Gabhann who inspired a change in the organ donation laws in Northern Ireland.

Daiti’s father Mairtin addressed the politicians and healthcare professionals, thanking the Health and Social Care (HSC) service in Northern Ireland for saving his son’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're absolutely privileged today to be at the 75th year celebration of the health service, the health service that means so much to our family," he said.

Transplant waiting list patient Daithi Mac Gabhann cuts the NHS anniversary cake at Stormont

"The health service has saved our Daithi's life time and time again over the past six years and we're hoping that it will again save his life through the gift of a heart transplant as well.

"We wouldn't be here today without the health service and the NHS and the HSC and to be asked to come here today for Daithi to cut the cake as the guest of honour, it's a privilege".

Daithi has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant since 2018, The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation, known as Daithi's law, changed the way consent is granted for organ donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group, with the goal of increasing the number of organs available for donation.

The new legislation was passed at Westminster as the powersharing executive at Stormont remains suspended due to a DUP boycott.

The NI Confederation for Health and Social Care (HSC) event at was co-sponsored by DUP health spokesperson Paul Givan and his Sinn Fein counterpart Linda Dillon.

Mr Givan said the institutions would be back sooner rather than later, but reiterated that more funding was needed to invest in the health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I recognise that we do have a job, and at times when we have had sustained periods of devolution we have seen progress in the health service and different parties have held that portfolio (of health minister) at different times and we've been able to come together as a political class and support the health service. And we need to do that again," he said.

"And so as we celebrate 75 years I think today should be a day where we have a rebirth of the health service. And I commit to you to be able to play my part in providing that support. I'm confident we'll get the institutions back sooner, certainly rather than later."

Ms Dillon said she wanted to see the NI Assembly restored as soon as possible, and called for increased Treasury funding for the health service.

“We can never thank all of the staff enough but I will say this – clapping for you doesn’t cut it,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad