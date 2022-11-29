Why is the flu jab important this year?

“The winter vaccines campaign is really important because if we look at Covid and the flu now, we are expecting another peak after Christmas as people mingle more indoors.

"If you have it now, you are more likely to spread it to other people. Immunity wanes after the first vaccination for Covid,” says Jones.

“Australia has had a bad winter for flu, and we expect to see that reflected in our winter over here, now that all of our immunity is lower following Covid restrictions.

“This could be an awful winter, we have seen such high levels in the Southern hemisphere of flu, and Covid is back around a lot again. Exposure to both would be bad news for lots of people,” he stresses. “We know it is safe, so it makes sense to have it done. I have had it done.”

Should younger people get the flu jab?

The NHS vaccine programme offers free flu jabs to those deemed generally at higher risk of getting seriously unwell from the virus – including anyone aged 50 and over, as well as people with certain health conditions, their carers, and pregnant women.

“If you are in your 20s or 30s, the flu jab is not free but you can get the vaccine privately and it is sensible to do that,” Jones says. That way, you can protect yourself and those around you.

Can I get both winter vaccines together?

Jones says he got the flu and Covid vaccine at the same time.

“If they are available where you are, you can get them together. It is just as effective and safe, with no increased local side-effects. There’s no reason to hesitate,” he says.

“The flu vaccine doesn’t contain any live virus, so it is a myth that it can give it to you. If you feel bad, it’s probably a cold,” Jones adds.

Can I still get flu if I have the jab?

Unfortunately, yes. As Jones explains: “You can still get flu after the jab because it is based on the three worst circulating viruses and is designed to protect you against those, not all.”

So, while you could still get flu, generally speaking the chances will be lower and it would likely be more mild.

Why do some people get so sick with flu?

“Some people get sicker because of their baseline immunity. Now, we are all more vulnerable to it post-lockdowns,” says Jones.

How are the strains of flu protected against being chosen?

Jones explains: “When deciding what strain to protect against, the WHO looks at the viruses that pose the biggest threat to the population at large.”

Should I get the jabs if I am pregnant?

“In pregnancy, it is even more important to have it done, it is very safe, has no adverse side-effects, and the risk is greater if you don’t have it than do,” he says.

“Your baby is more likely to be delivered prematurely, low weight or stillborn if you get Covid or flu in pregnancy.”

Where can I book?